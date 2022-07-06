Evie “Laverne” Dunkin, 80, of Walnut Ridge, passed from this life on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.
She was born on Sept. 22, 1941, in Manila. She was retired from Emerson Electric. She was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church in Portia. Laverne loved quilting, gardening and fishing. She was loved dearly by her friends, family and church family.
In addition to her parents, Laverne was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her son, Tommy Smith (Millie) of Black Rock; grandchildren, Alex Morgan, Ridge Utley, Aaron Cole, Justin Cole and Megan Cole; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members.
Visitation was Tuesday, July 5, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church in Portia. Funeral service followed at 1 p.m. with Roger Honey officiating. Burial was in Crossroads Cemetery in Portia under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Justin Cole, Ridge Utley, Mike Couch, Woody Davis, Hunter Snell and Chris Taylor.
An online guestbook is available at www.coxfhwalnutridge.com.
