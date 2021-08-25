Laverne Gaines departed from this world on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at her home in Portia, at the age of 88 years.
Born July 14, 1933, in Old Walnut Ridge, she was the daughter of the late Basil and Verniel (Simpson) Land. Laverne was a life-long homemaker. She was an avid collector of cookbooks and enjoyed using them to feed those she loved. She was of the Assembly of God faith.
In addition to her parents, Laverne was preceded in death by her two brothers, Tommy Land and Jerry Land; three sisters, Retha Vines, Pat Lindteigen and Mary Lou Townsend.
Laverne is survived by the love of her life and husband of 70 years, William “Bill” Gaines Sr., of the home; four children, Peggy (Eddie) Chadwick of Black Rock, Bill Gaines (Paula Weaver) of Paragould, Sandy (Danny) Bristow of Redwood, Miss., and Mike (Karen) Gaines of Pea Ridge; sister, Babs (Jerry) King of Jonesboro. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Sharonda (Victor) Medina, Chad (Cindy) Chadwick, Jenny (Scott) Gilbert, Jason (Whitney) Gaines, Stefanie (Nick) Hatcher, Danielle (Gerry) White, Matthew (Catelyn) Chadwick, Brandie Gaines and Jamie Gaines. She was also blessed to have 12 great-grandchildren as survivors.
The family held a private graveside ceremony.
