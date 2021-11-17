Lester Dean Herring, 62, of Ravenden, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
He was born Oct. 10, 1959, in Walnut Ridge, to Carl Herring and Frances Dobbs Herring. He was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather. He was retired from the City Water Works in Walnut Ridge. Those lucky enough to have known him knew his smile and laughter would be a part of almost any conversation. His loss is felt by all.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Herring; nephew, Matthew Cole; paternal grandparents, Earl and Bessie Herring; and maternal grandparents, Ernest and Vida Dobbs.
Lester is survived by his wife, Linda Herring, of the home; mother, Frances Herring of Portia; daughter, Amanda Herring (Derek Jackson) of Paragould; son, Joshua (Emily) Herring of Walnut Ridge; sisters, Laverne (Stanley) Rainwater of O’Kean, Carleen Skinner and Cheryl Herring, both of Jonesboro, Cynthia Milburn of Walnut Ridge, Brenda (Ricky) Jones of Abilene, Texas, and Mary (Junior) Stormes of Paragould; grandchildren, Ethan Herring, Jacob Herring and Keegan Jackson; and many other friends and family.
Visitation was Saturday, Nov. 6, from noon till 2 p.m. at House-Gregg Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. Funeral services began at 2 in the House-Gregg Chapel with Don House officiating. Burial was in Stranger’s Home Cemetery.
