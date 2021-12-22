Lillian Irene Lindley Midgett, 78, of Walnut Ridge, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Walnut Ridge.
She was born May 17, 1943, in Tuckerman, to Jim Bob Lindley and Rosie Florence Dildine Lindley. Lillian was a loving wife and mother. She was married to the love of her life, James Midgett, for 47 years. She was a homemaker and attended the Church of God of Prophecy in Walnut Ridge.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband James; brothers, Don and Steve Lindley; and sisters, Nadine Moore and Kathy Gray.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Keith) Hefner of Walnut Corner; sisters, Barbara Midgett of Williford, Doris (Bub) Whitaker of Alicia, and Joyce (Nickey) Crawford of Gainesville; brother, Jerry (Barbara) Lindley; and many other friends and loved ones.
Visitation was Saturday, Dec. 18, from 5-7 p.m. at House-Gregg Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Funeral services were Sunday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m. at House-Gregg Funeral Home with Bro. Rodger Tidwell officiating. Burial was in Larado Cemetery.
