Lillian Sue Durham, 83, of Pocahontas, passed away Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
She was born Nov. 12, 1939, in Saffell, to the late Arthur and Florene Cason Harris. On May 18, 1957, Lillian was married to George Terry Durham, with whom she enjoyed 51 years of marriage. She was a longtime teacher at Pocahontas High School and a member of WestRidge Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Florene Harris; her husband, George Terry Durham; and her brother, Tom Harris.
Lillian is survived by two daughters, Teresa Durham and Karen (Chuck) Hogland, both of Pocahontas; three sons, Mitch Durham of Little Rock, Mark (Jeanette) Durham of Pocahontas, and Kevin (Jenn) Durham of Mount Vernon; 11 grandchildren, Justin (Kayla) Broadway, Ashley (Ariel) Malone-Durham, Caleb Hinsley, Curtis Durham, Alex (Cody) Bradley, Zach Durham, Brady Durham, Reagan (Ashton Neece) Hinsley, Ryker Hogland, Braxton Hogland and Abigail Benton; nine great-grandchildren, Eleanor, Charlotte, Kiki, Jax, Blakelee, Everleigh, Wyatt, Ryker and Liam; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation was Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the chapel of McNabb Funeral Home. The funeral service began at 1 p.m. with Jim Grissom officiating. Burial was in the Fortenberry-Durham Cemetery near Smithville.
Lillian’s grandchildren served as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers included Denny Durham, Mike Durham, Sloan Durham, and Fred and Debbie Gramlich.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Childrens Homes Inc., 5515 Walcott Road, Paragould, AR 72450 or to the WestRidge Church of Christ Food Bank, P.O. Box 71, Pocahontas, AR 72455.
