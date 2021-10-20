Linda Faye Mattox Ellis, 64, of Walnut Ridge, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at her home.
Linda was born on Thursday, Sept. 26, 1957, in Elaine, to James Wesley and Dorothy Ann Sparkman Mattox.
Linda is preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, Thomas David Ellis; parents, James and Dorothy Mattox; and two infant brothers.
Linda is survived by her two daughters, Felissa (Kyle) Craig, of Walnut Ridge and Stacy (Gary) Teel, of Pocahontas; three brothers, Carl (Lillian) Fuller, James Mattox and Homer Mattox; sister, Shirley (Frank) Massey; seven grandchildren, Mattie Craig, Kylie Craig, KJ Craig, Wesley Ludwig, Jaci Teel, Trey Teel and Beau Teel; her beloved dog, Buddy; and many other loved ones and friends.
All services will be held in the chapel of Hope Gardens Funeral Home in Pocahontas on Saturday, Oct. 23. Visitation will be from noon till 2 p.m. Linda’s funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Masonic Cemetery.
Honored to carry Linda to her final earthly resting place are Kyle Craig, Gary Teel, Gary Gill, Greg Gill, Gary James and Brad Smithee. The family has respectfully designated Linda’s grandchildren, Mattie Craig, Kylie Craig, KJ Craig, Wesley Ludwig, Jaci Teel, Trey Teel and Beau Teel as honorary pallbearers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.