Lisa Ann Taylor, 54, of Walnut Ridge, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.
She was born June 3, 1967, in Jonesboro, to David Warnick and Anna Martin Warnick. She loved her family more than anything. She was a lover of music and a big fan of Janis Joplin, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Eric Clapton, Elton John and the Eagles. She loved her dog, Ralph, and all her granddogs. She also loved to go on motorcycle rides with her husband. She worked as a kitchen aide and dietary aid for Walnut Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She was preceded in death by her father, David Warnick.
Lisa is survived by her mother, Anna Warnick of Paragould; husband, Donnie Taylor of Walnut Ridge; daughter, Summer Taylor of Walnut Ridge; sons, Cody (Taylar) Taylor and Zach Taylor, both of Walnut Ridge; sister, Sherry Warnick of Hoxie; and many other friends and family.
A memorial was held Thursday, Sept, 9, from 6-8 p.m. at House-Gregg Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
