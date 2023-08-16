Lorena Louise Hubbard, 100, of Saffell, passed away Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Batesville.
She was born Aug. 27, 1922, in Batesville, to Holly Thomas Saffell and Hattie Willmuth. She was a homemaker and a member of the Mount Harmony Free Will Baptist Church. Lorena was active in the Ladies Auxiliary, she loved basketball, crocheting, gardening, canning and quilting. She and her sisters owned the quilt shop in Saffell for many years. She was also a collector of dishes. She had over 500 sets of salt and pepper shakers.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her three husbands; one son, Tony Crabtree; two brothers, Billie Saffell and Tommy Saffell; one sister, Lana Beth Johnson; one granddaughter, Penny Crabtree and one great-great-grandson, Ash Henry Charrez.
She is survived by her sons, Gary Crabtree (Lynda) and Jimmy Crabtree (Linda), both of Saffell; one sister, Venita Doyle of Saffell; 11 grandchildren, Michele Wright, Leah Herring, Blayn Crabtree, Joshua Crabtree, Beth Maxwell, Greg Crabtree, Anthony Crabtree, Darrell Elkin, Donna Dhooghe, Dewayne Elkin and Leo Elkin; 21 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be Friday, Aug. 18, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Harmony Free Will Baptist Church with Greg Tucker officiating and remarks by Greg Crabtree. Burial will follow in Saffell Cemetery, with arrangements by Qualls Funeral Home of Cave City.
Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 18, from 1 p.m. until service time at the church.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Crabtree, Greg Crabtree, Blayn Crabtree, Joshua Crabtree, Darrell Elkin, Dewayne Elkin and Leo Elkin.
The family would like to say thank you to the Eagle Mountain Assisted Living.
