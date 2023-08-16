Lorena Louise Hubbard, 100, of Saffell, passed away Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Batesville.

She was born Aug. 27, 1922, in Batesville, to Holly Thomas Saffell and Hattie Willmuth. She was a homemaker and a member of the Mount Harmony Free Will Baptist Church. Lorena was active in the Ladies Auxiliary, she loved basketball, crocheting, gardening, canning and quilting. She and her sisters owned the quilt shop in Saffell for many years. She was also a collector of dishes. She had over 500 sets of salt and pepper shakers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.