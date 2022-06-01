Lucky Owen Garyn Fallis passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the age of 21.
He first brought joy into this world on Aug. 5, 2000, in Jonesboro. He lived most of this life in Northeast Arkansas and attended Hoxie High School, where he thrived as a member of the Mustang football team. Football was one of the most enjoyable hobbies for Lucky and where he made lifelong friends.
After graduation in 2018, Lucky joined the U.S. Army in January 2019, where he served in the Mountain Infantry Division stationed in Fort Drum, N.Y. During his service he was decorated with the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon. He was a fiercely loving son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend.
He is survived by his parents, Andrea and Eric Spradling, and siblings, Kaidan and Arrow Spradling; Uncle Daniel (Crystal) Fallis, Uncle Clay Lester, Uncle Blake (Danielle) Liscomb, Aunt Blair Jones, cousins Blakely, Channing and Emily Liscomb, Callie Green, also siblings Nohealani, Melia and Leialoha Taylor and their mother Melanie, Talen and Chase Liscomb, grandparents Dennis Fallis, Pamela Stephens, Mary Liscomb, Shane and Christina Lester, Laureen Taylor and Kit and Cathy Skaggs. He is also survived by additional family including Chuck Spradling, Coty and Erica Junkersfeld, Patrice Junkersfeld, Tanner Byrd, Chance Moore, Chase Moore, Michael Eppes, Brock Jones, Macy Penn, Josh Brewer, Samantha and Heath Davis, Chenoa and Victor Rapert and the Jarrett family.
He was preceded in death by Gary Liscomb, Charles Liscomb, Clinton Fallis and Bonnie Taylor.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 5, at 4 p.m. at the Hoxie High School football field.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Don and Linda Murphy and Coach Tom Sears.
An online guestbook is available at www.bryanfh.com.
