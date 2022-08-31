Lucrecia “Lou” Runyan Ward, 94, of Ravenden, formerly of Hoxie, passed away Aug. 28, 2022, at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.
Born Feb. 3, 1928, in Mobley, she was the daughter of the late John Henry and Wretha James Runyan. Lou was united in marriage to J.O. Ward on Feb. 19, 1949. She worked a short time as a cashier and later a nurses aid for a local nursing home.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, J.O. Ward, in 2009; one daughter, Dorothy Louise Runyan; three sons, Billy, Johnny and W.D. Ward; two brothers, William and Boyd Runyan; one sister, Nada Kirk; and one sister-in-law, Willa Mae Runyan.
Survivors include six children, Anna Rice (Bill) of Ravenden, James Ward (Diana) of Williford, Linda Church of Walnut Ridge, Betty Hunt (Roger) of Savannah, Tenn., Michael Ward (Inez) of Williford, and Tracy Wallace (Brian) of Atoka, Tenn.; 19 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Willie Jean Turner of Evening Shade and Phyllis Varner of Cave City; many nieces and nephews; and several other relatives and friends.
Funeral is today, Aug. 31, at 2 p.m. at Bryan Funeral Home with Bro. Jackie Pickett officiating. Interment will be in Lawrence Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be James Ward, Michael Ward, James A. Ward, Billy Rice, Brian Rice, Daniel Ward, Michael Ward Jr. and Joe Ward.
Visitation is today, Aug. 31, from 1-2 p.m.
