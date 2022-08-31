Lucrecia “Lou” Runyan Ward, 94, of Ravenden, formerly of Hoxie, passed away Aug. 28, 2022, at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

Born Feb. 3, 1928, in Mobley, she was the daughter of the late John Henry and Wretha James Runyan. Lou was united in marriage to J.O. Ward on Feb. 19, 1949. She worked a short time as a cashier and later a nurses aid for a local nursing home.

