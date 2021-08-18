Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, Lula Belle Jones, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home.
Born at Egypt, on June 12, 1937, she was the daughter to the late Charles Omer and Lula Arusula Peters Cline. As a child, Lula Belle was raised on a farm in Egypt, and in her teenage years, she and her parents moved to Walnut Ridge, where she graduated from Walnut Ridge High School.
She then met the love of her life, T.Z. Jones. Married for 64 years, they raised four children together, two boys and two girls. She retired from Westside School District as a Food Services Director. She was a gifted cook and was known far and near for her homemade chicken and dumplings. She delighted in preparing huge meals for her family, friends and her community.
Lula Belle was a devoted wife and mother who dedicated her life to making sure her children and grandchildren had unconditional love and support. She was always leading by her example and her good works.
She was a faithful member of the Oak Grove Church of Christ near Walnut Ridge for over 50 years. Her devotion to the Lord, her church family and the community was expressed through her selfless acts and her never ending words of encouragement. Lula Belle will never be forgotten. She will be greatly missed by many whose lives were touched by her loving heart.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, T.Z.; three brothers, Omer Lee Cline, William B. Cline and Leon Cline; and one sister, Leona Cline.
Lula Belle is survived by her children, Steve (Luann) Jones, Tony (Georgie) Jones, Larinda (Steve) Rainwater, and Karen (John) Stewart; 10 grandchildren, Nathan (Kerri) Jones, Whitney (Maurice) Johnson, Adam (Cassie) Pratt, Magen (Eric) Elliott, Hali (Wesley) Hardage, Kayla Miller, Jill (Garrett) Gaither, Jerrod (Amber) Rainwater, Elizabeth Sitzer and Rebecca Rainwater; 20 great-grandchildren; special nieces and nephews, Charles (Janet) Bates, Louise Riddle, Joyce Ann (Jerry) Hensley and Tom “Bud” (Nancy) Fultner; and a host of many other dear relatives and friends.
Funeral service was Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 2 p.m. at the Oak Grove Church of Christ with Bill Wheeler, Finnis Brewer and Bill Willard officiating. Pallbearers were Nathan Jones, Maurice Johnson, Wesley Hardage, Jerrod, Hunter and Gunner Rainwater. Interment was in Lawrence Memorial Park in Walnut Ridge.
Visitation was Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 6-8 p.m. at Bryan Chapel in Hoxie.
Special thanks to Ashley, Stephanie and Barbara and all the staff at Legacy Hospice for their kindness in caring for Mrs. Lula Belle.
An online guestbook is available at www.bryanfh.com.
