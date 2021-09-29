Lynn Campbell, 66, of Hoxie, passed away Sept. 16, 2021, at his home, with Belinda Maple by his side.
Lynn was an Army veteran, a very good person to all, and best friend to most. Lynn will be missed by all who knew him.
His wishes were for us to celebrate his life with a barbecue.
On Oct. 3, family and friends will meet at the Hoxie Service Center at 2 p.m., after which there will be a barbecue at Lynn’s home in Hoxie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.