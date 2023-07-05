Madgie Dobbs Scarlett, 94, of Walnut Ridge, died June 29, 2023, at Lawrence Hall in Walnut Ridge.
She was born Nov. 28, 1928, the daughter of Wiley and Daisy Dobbs. She was employed by telephone companies, with the most recent being Michigan Bell in Lansing, Mich.
After retiring in 1983, she moved to Walnut Ridge and married W.C. Scarlett of Longview, Texas. She moved from Texas to the Stonebridge Assisted Living in Pocahontas in 2014.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge and was very active during the 1980’s. She enjoyed making hand-sewn quilts and gifted many to nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three husbands, Edward Dobbs, Tom Binkley and W.C. Scarlett; two sons, Ronald and Jerald Dobbs; one sister, Tressa Bobrowski; and one brother, Gale Dobbs.
Survivors include three grandsons, Matthew, Michael and Jonathan Dobbs, all of Little Rock; four sisters, Carolyn Gaydosh of Carnegie, Pa., Velma Allison of Walnut Ridge, Sondra Holley of Brandon, Fla., and Yuvonne Bobrowski of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; one brother, Brooks Dobbs of Washington, Ga.; one daughter-in-law, Joyce Iverson; several nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 6, at 11:30 a.m. at Stranger’s Home Cemetery in Alicia with Bro. Jake Guenrich officiating. Nephews and grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at Bryan Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.