Maggie Jane Wilcoxson, 90, of Walnut Ridge, entered into Heaven on Feb. 3, 2022, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her family.
She was born July 23, 1931, in Hoxie, she was the daughter of the late Walter F. and Valria Hendrix McCall. She was united in marriage to Frankie Gene Wilcoxson on Dec. 26, 1954. She was a telephone operator with Southwestern Bell and worked in the family business in Walnut Ridge, Wilcoxson’s Department Store. Maggie was a member of First Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge. She enjoyed taking care of her home, cooking, and preparing for family gatherings. She loved spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Melissa Ann Wilcoxson; and her sister, Anna Ruth Johnson.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Frank, of the home; a son, Bill (Pam) Wilcoxson of Walnut Ridge; a daughter, Suzanne (Tucker) Davis of Poplar Bluff, Mo.; nine grandchildren, Adam, Peyton (Levi), Collin, William (Courtney), Eric (Morgan), Anna, Caroline (Jonathan), Josh (Megan) and McCall (Jamie); seven great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation was Sunday from 1:30-3 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge. The funeral service was at 3 p.m. with Bro. Jake Guenrich officiating. Interment was in Lawrence Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Maggie Wilcoxson to First Baptist Church, 322 SW Front St., Walnut Ridge, AR 72476.
An online guestbook is available at www.bryanfuneralhome.com.
