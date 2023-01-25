Marcus Wayland, 86, of Southlake, Texas, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
He was born July 25, 1936 in Remmel, Ark., to Joe Cleaburn Wayland and Ola Francis Koettle. He grew up on his family’s farms and graduated from Walnut Ridge High School in 1954. In 1954, he married his high school sweetheart, Margaret Emma Scarlett. They lived in many places, wherever bricklaying jobs took them, and had sons in Monroe, La., (Darell and Brian), Longview, Texas, (Alan), and Grapevine, Texas (Scott).
Marcus learned the bricklaying trade with his father-in-law and brothers-in-law. He worked with his brother, Douglas Wayland, in East Texas as well. In 1962, he moved to Southlake, where he lived the remainder of his life. He became a brick contractor, homebuilder, owner of a marble company, oil and gas producer and operator, owned several commercial properties, and participated in several different entrepreneurial enterprises. He was a member of the Grapevine Chamber of Commerce and participated in many Chamber events. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and most recently attended the Colleyville Church of Christ. He and Margaret enjoyed traveling, cards and games, working puzzles, but mostly spending time with family.
Marcus was preceded in death by his parents; wife; one son, Brian Wayland; a granddaughter and a great-grandson.
Survivors include sister, Mary Boozer; brother, Douglas Wayland and wife Shelby Wayland; sister, Billie Cooper; sister, Brenda Burris and husband Ricky Burris; sister, Dyan Heard and husband Ted Heard; son, Marcus Wayland II and wife Renee Wayland; daughter-in-law, Barbara Wayland; son, Alan Wayland and wife Svetlana Wayland; son Scott Wayland and wife Laura Wayland; nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended loving family and friends.
Visitation was Monday, Jan. 16, from 9-10 a.m. at Colleyville Church of Christ. The funeral followed at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment was in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park at 1 p.m.
Pallbearers included grandchildren Marc Wayland, Madison Wayland, Evan Wayland, Jeff Caplinger and Scottie Wayland and nephew Hunter Burris.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to a charity of your choice or GRACE.
