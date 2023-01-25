Marcus Wayland, 86, of Southlake, Texas, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

He was born July 25, 1936 in Remmel, Ark., to Joe Cleaburn Wayland and Ola Francis Koettle. He grew up on his family’s farms and graduated from Walnut Ridge High School in 1954. In 1954, he married his high school sweetheart, Margaret Emma Scarlett. They lived in many places, wherever bricklaying jobs took them, and had sons in Monroe, La., (Darell and Brian), Longview, Texas, (Alan), and Grapevine, Texas (Scott).

