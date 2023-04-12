Margie Lea Starling, 75, of Hoxie, passed away April 9, 2023, at her residence.
Born Aug. 13, 1947, in Yakima, Wash., she was the daughter of the late Taylor and Virginia Perry Tinsley. Margie was united in marriage to Fred Starling on July 6, 1965. She was a bookkeeper for John Deere and retired at Cavanaugh Ford. Her favorite pasttime hobbies were making arts and crafts and quilting.
She is preceded by her parents and a sister, Nona Fay Van Dusen.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Fred; one son, Tim Starling of Hoxie; one daughter, Terri (Heath) Gipson of Walnut Ridge; two grandchildren, Evan and Emma; one brother, Roger Tinsley of Walnut Ridge; two sisters, Pat Tinsley and Mary Hawkins, both of Walnut Ridge; and many other relatives and friends.
Graveside services are today, April 12, at 10 a.m. at Lawrence Memorial Park, with Shawn McElhannon officiating.
