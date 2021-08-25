Margie Marie Lantz, 90, of Strawberry, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 10, 1930, in the Eaton community of Arkansas, to James Azro Nunnally and Miriam Ola Grimes Nunnally. She lived her whole life in Lawrence County. She was a homemaker and a greenhouse owner/operator. She was a member of the International Church of God.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Miriam; husband, Edgar Lantz; sons, James Eugene Lantz and Jason Bennett; daughter, Ruth Ann Nunnally; sisters, Ruth and Ellen; brother, Raymond; and grandsons, David Lantz and Keith Hardin.
Margie is survived by her sons, Rick Lantz, Dan (Brenda) Hugg and Kenny (Dana) Bennett, all of Strawberry, and Wayne Hugg of Jonesboro; daughter, Margaret (Van) Smith of Cape Girardeau; sister, Nancy; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 21, at Old Lebanon Cemetery in Eaton, with Fred Nance officiating.
Services were under direction of House-Gregg Funeral Home of Walnut Ridge and Lynn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.