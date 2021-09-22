In loving memory of Margrhea A. Willmuth, 90, of Walnut Ridge, who passed away Sept. 14, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.
She was born April 23, 1931, in Tyronza, to the late Clarence and Muriel McNeese Ashlock. She was united in marriage to Harold Willmuth on Dec. 23, 1956. She was a devoted teacher and mother of two sons, Jeffery Harold Willmuth and Timothy Norwood Willmuth.
Marge was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge. For many years, she would regularly meet with friends to take various classes. She loved creating art and paintings, and also enjoyed needlepoint and crocheting.
She was a friendly, outgoing person, who always had a smile and a kind word. She would send little cards/notes to family and friends to let them know she was thinking of them. She will be missed by many. We will remember her ongoing encouragements. She always found the best in people.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Harold Willmuth, of the home; a son, Jeffery H. Willmuth of Pocahontas; a daughter-in-law, Suzanne Willmuth of Paragould; a sister, Arlynn (John) Hazelwood of Illinois; grandchildren, Landon (and wife Jessica), Zachary, Haden (and wife Kasyah), Hartley, Emily and Madison; one great-grandson, Rylan Willmuth; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral was Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge with Bro. Jake Guenrich officiating. Pallbearers were Landon, Zachary, Hayden and Hartley Willmuth, and Cole and Mason Ashlock. Interment was in Lawrence Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to be made to Lawrence Memorial Park in Walnut Ridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.