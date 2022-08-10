Chester Marlin “Lightning” Hodges, 77, of Walnut Ridge, passed from this life on Sunday, Aug., 7, 2022, at St. Bernards Regional Medical Center in Jonesboro.
He was born on March 26, 1945, in Swifton, to the late Fred Chester and Lillie Mae Reeves Hodges. He was united in marriage to Betty McClure in 1993, in Newport. Marlin worked on road construction and retired after many years from Skil. He was a member of the Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, Marlin was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, and one brother, Harold Hodges.
Marlin is survived by one son, Tim (Terry) Hodges of Jonesboro; one daughter, Charlotte (David) Dobbs of Hoxie; and stepchildren, Kathy Cason, Doug Cason and Becky Cason, all of Tuckerman; one sister, Floy Kysar; grandchildren, Kevin (Marlana) McGinnis, Ethan McGinnis, Lyndi (Mark) Layman, Trevin Winkles, Brady Cason, Tierani Tryon and Ashli Tryon; and several great-grandchildren.
Visitation is today, Aug. 10, from 1-2:30 p.m. at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. The funeral will follow at 2:30 p.m. with Rob Combs officiating. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Cemetery in Tuckerman under the direction of Cox Funeral Home.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Joey York, Terry Hudson, Michael Hudson, Ethan McGinnis, Trevin Winkles, Kevin McGinnis, Donnie Davidson, Jason Luster and Bobby Luster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.