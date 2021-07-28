Martha Lou Thompson McNutt, 74, of Walnut Ridge, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.
She was born Dec. 22, 1946, in Jonesboro, to the late Burley and Elsie Baker Thompson. She taught third grade at Pocahontas Public Schools for 38 years before retiring in 2007. She loved her students. Martha was also a lifelong member of Elnora Freewill Baptist Church and she cherished her church family.
Martha is survived by her husband and best friend, Bill McNutt, whom she married Oct. 25, 1980. She leaves behind the light of her life, her beloved son, Drew. Martha is also survived by her brother-in-law, Gary (Barbara) McNutt; and sisters-in-law, Joan Borah and Jean (David) Baltz. Martha will especially be missed by two loving friends, Phyllis Sloan and Judy Jenkins. Martha has many, many cousins and friends throughout the community who had special places in her loving heart.
Cremation has been chosen as the method of final disposition. A memorial graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 29, at 10 a.m. at Mount Zion Cemetery at College City with Gene Cullum officiating under direction of McNabb Funeral Home.
An online guestbook is available at www.mcnabbfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.