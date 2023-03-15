Martha Ella Webb, 67, of Walnut Ridge, passed from this life on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.

She was born Aug. 3, 1955, in Walnut Ridge, to Joe Kenneth and Mary Katherine (Fultner) Hancock. She was united in marriage to Daniel Andrew Webb on Nov. 8, 1971, in Alton, Mo. Martha was a homemaker and talented seamstress. She was a member of Sedgwick Full Gospel Church.

