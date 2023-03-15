Martha Ella Webb, 67, of Walnut Ridge, passed from this life on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.
She was born Aug. 3, 1955, in Walnut Ridge, to Joe Kenneth and Mary Katherine (Fultner) Hancock. She was united in marriage to Daniel Andrew Webb on Nov. 8, 1971, in Alton, Mo. Martha was a homemaker and talented seamstress. She was a member of Sedgwick Full Gospel Church.
Martha was preceded in death by her father and several other beloved family members.
She is survived by her husband, Dan of the home; mother, Mary Hancock of Walnut Ridge; children, Penny Kay Sloan (Clay) of Walnut Ridge, Kimberly Lynn Wheelis (Miranda) of Smithville, Laura Ann Webb (Scott Taylor) of Hoxie; siblings, Bobby Hancock, Donnie Hancock (Tammy) and Ronnie Hancock (Kerrie), all of Hoxie, Sandra Morgan (Donnie) of Clover Bend, and Cynthia Brewer (Shay) of Imboden; grandchildren, Vanessa, Haley, Ashley and Zack; and a host of other family members and friends.
Visitation was Monday, March 13, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. The funeral service followed at 12 p.m. with Ray Fultner officiating and son-in-law Clay Sloan speaking of her loving life. Burial was private. All arrangements were under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were Zack Osburn, Connor Morgan, Brayden Brewer, Houston Hancock, Derek Hancock and Cody Hancock. Honorary pallbearers were Clay Sloan, Scott Taylor, Donnie Hancock, Ronnie Hancock and Bobby Hancock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.