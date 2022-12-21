Mary Beth Jackson of North Little Rock passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
She was born on March 10, 1949, in Jonesboro, to the late Charles and Margaret Ledbetter.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, John L. Jackson; daughter, Teri Fischer; son, Cliff Jackson; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Lynn Winningham; extended Jackson and Sloan family; and lifelong friends from Walnut Ridge, Margaurite, Marlene, Vicki, Ginger and Carol.
She is preceded in death by her sisters, Lolly Shaver and Lea Ledbetter.
Graveside services were held Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 3 p.m. at Walnut Ridge Cemetery with Rev. Jay Clark officiating.
An online guestbook is available at www.roller funeralhomes.com/owens.
