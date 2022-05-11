Mary Louise Cain, 87, of Hoxie, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.
Mary was born to the late Tom and MaeBelle Brown Hendricks on June 19, 1934, in Colfax, Ill. She married Alvie L. Cain Sr., on July 21, 1951, in Walnut Ridge. They had three children: Alvie L. Cain Jr. (Bonnie) of Hoxie, Michael R. Cain (Sharon) of Cord and Cindy M. Nelson (Harry) of Tomah, Wis.
Mary was a hardworking lady, taking pride in every job she ever worked. She enjoyed gardening and canning for her family over the years. She also enjoyed her companion puppy, Itsy, for 16 years.
Survivors include her children; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; her sister, Shirley Chavers of Rockford, Ill.; and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 54 years, Alvie; four brothers; three sisters; and a daughter-in-law.
Private services will be held by the family at a later date at Arnold Cemetery near Swifton.
An online guestbook is available at www.bryanfh.com.
