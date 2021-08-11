Mary Lou Maxwell, 83, of Black Rock, passed from this life on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Walnut Ridge.
She was born on May 20, 1938, in Powhatan, to Evan and Laura Smith. On Dec. 28, 1962, she married Billy Maxwell in Powhatan. Mary Lou was a lab technician at Lawrence Memorial for 40 years. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Black Rock, where she was involved with the United Methodist ladies group.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Tommy Gene Smith, Frank Smith, Dempsey Smith and Cleatus (Shorty) Smith; sisters, Joan Drury and Bonnie Richey; and her parents, Evan and Laura Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Billy E. Maxwell, of the home; siblings, Lois Colbert of Imboden, Jearldean Davis of Annieville, Jerry D. Smith of Piedmont, S.C., and Patricia Smith of Imboden.
Visitation was Thursday, Aug. 5, from 6-8 p.m. at Cox Funeral Home.
The funeral was Friday, Aug. 6, at 2 p.m. at Cox Funeral Home with Cindy Bragg and Rev. Dennis Calaway officiating. Burial was in Powhatan Cemetery.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were Dickie Smith, Steve Doyle, Donald Clayton, Tony Smith, Evan Doyle and Renny Propst.
An online guestbook is available at www.coxfhwalnutridge.com.
