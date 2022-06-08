Maureen Simmons, 95, of Walnut Ridge, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Lawrence Hall Health and Rehab.
She was born June 16, 1926, in Swifton, to Eddith Golden and Minnie Blackshear Golden. She spent most of her life in Egypt. She was the loving matriarch of a large family. She loved reading the Bible and doing puzzle books. She had a sweet personality and always had a wonderful smile. Maureen loved her family and was loved by many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddith and Minnie; husband, Alden Simmons; daughter, Linda Hensley; sons, Gary Simmons and Danny Simmons; brothers, Maurice Golden, J.W. Golden, Odell Golden and Alvin Golden; and sisters, Aline Spicer and Frances Parsley.
Maureen is survived by her sons, Larry (Barbara) Simmons of Walnut Ridge, Eddie Simmons of Egypt, Dewayne (Melinda) Simmons of Pocahontas, David (Barbara) Simmons of Hoxie, and Joey Simmons of Alicia; daughters, Carolyn (Edward, deceased) Britt of Egypt, Patti (Gerald, deceased) Burns of Brookland, Lynnette (Larry) Colley of Hoxie; daughter-in-law, Lila Simmons of Egypt; son-in-law, Boyce Hensley; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation was Tuesday, May 31, from 6-8 p.m. at House-Gregg Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Funeral was Wednesday, June 1, at Life Tabernacle in Walnut Ridge with Rev. Colby Hammon officiating. Burial was in Markham Cemetery under direction of House-Gregg Funeral Home of Walnut Ridge and Lynn.
