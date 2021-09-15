Melissa Renee Lenderman Ragan, 51, of Walnut Ridge, died Thursday Sept. 2, 2021, in Sharp County, Arkansas.
She was born Aug. 30, 1970, in Walnut Ridge, to Jerry Lenderman and Patsy King Lenderman. She spent most of her life in NEA having lived in Walnut Ridge, Walnut Corner, Pocahontas and Paragould. She had worked at Jones and Vining until the Covid pandemic. She loved her family very much.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Becky Lenderman Holmes.
She is survived by her parents, Jerry and Patsy Lenderman; daughter, Amanda and Charlie Ward of Walnut Corner; son, Jacob (Kali) Archer of Pocahontas; brother, Walter Lenderman of Walnut Ridge; grandson, Logan Lee of Little Rock; granddaughters, Olivia Faith and Addilyn Joan Ward of Walnut Corner; granddaughter, Hazel Sylvia Marie Archer of Pocahontas; step-grandchildren, Hope and Tyler Ward; and niece, Brittany (Paul) Swanson of Spokane, Wash.
A memorial will be held at House-Gregg Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge at a later date. Information will be updated when it becomes available.
Burial will be in Pine Knot Cemetery in Paragould.
