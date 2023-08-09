Merilyn Jane Adams, 87, of Black Rock, passed from this life on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at her residence.
She was born April 29, 1936, in Black Rock, to the late William “Billy” and Mable (Jones) Flippo. She worked in the banking industry for 40 years. Merilyn was a pianist and member of Crossroads Baptist Church in Portia.
In addition to her parents, Merilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Duane Adams.
She is survived by her son, Michael Adams (Marie) of Black Rock; sister, Carolyn DePriest of Walnut Ridge; nieces, Debbie Evans and Marsha Blanchard; three grandchildren, Adam Adams, Ambre Lavanway and Kayla Mondragon; seven great-grandchildren, and a host of other family members and friends.
Visitation was Saturday, Aug. 5, from 1-2 p.m. in Cox Funeral Home chapel in Walnut Ridge. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. with Bro. Roger Honey officiating. Interment was in Oak Forest Cemetery in Black Rock under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were Adam Adams, Renny Propst, Bill Starnes, Dewayne Gillean, Perry Blanchard and Rick Brewer.
