Michael Hancock, 69, of Walnut Ridge, passed from this life on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
He was born March 11, 1952, in Cairo, Ill., to L.C. and Mary Jo Martin Hancock. Michael was employed at Pocahontas Aluminum and Frolic during his life. He was of the Baptist belief. He was a musician, and also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Michael was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Jo Foster, of Pocahontas; children, Michael Hancock of Walnut Ridge and Misty Girard (Richard) of Walnut Ridge; siblings, Les Hancock (Linda) of Pocahontas and Tammy Manning (Dennis) of Pocahontas; grandchildren, Rachael, D’Anna, Stephaney, Dakota and Audrey; and many other family members and friends.
Visitation was Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 6-8 p.m. at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. A cremation will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
An online guestbook is available at www.coxfhwalnutridge.com.
