Muriel Allison, 98, of Walnut Ridge, passed from this life on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at St. Vincent Medical Center in Sherwood.
He was born Feb. 23, 1924, in Walnut Ridge, to the late Max and Retha Fender Allison. He was raised in the Fender community, and began running the family farm at the age of 15. He owned and operated Allison Trucking. Muriel was a member of First Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge.
Muriel was employed with Production Credit Association from 1954-1978, serving as a director from 1978-1984. He was awarded Lawrence County farmer of the year in 1978.
He assisted in the development of the Lawrence County golf course, the Walnut Ridge baseball and soccer fields, and the Cache River cleanout and preservation. He was honored as Walnut Ridge citizen of the year. He was a Mason, a huge supporter of Walnut Ridge High School athletics, Arkansas State University, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Millard Allison and Linden Allison.
He is survived by his wife of 77 years, Wanda; children, Dianne Martin of Walnut Ridge, Susan Merry (Pat) of Sherwood, and Scott Allison (Amanda) of Little Rock; grandchildren, Monte Martin, Kimi Martin, Blake Ramsey, Tom Ramsey, Dylan Allison, Grant Allison and Max Allison; five great-grandchildren; and a special pet, Cooper.
Visitation was Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. until noon in Cox Funeral Home Chapel in Walnut Ridge. Graveside services followed at 12:30 p.m. at Lawrence Memorial Park with Jake Guenrich will officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were Blake Ramsey, Tom Ramsey, Monte Martin, Dylan Allison, Grant Allison and Max Allison.
