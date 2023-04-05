Myra Oldham Ballard, 86, of Walnut Ridge, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the Lawrence Hall Health and Rehabilitation, one day shy of her 87th birthday.
Born March 30, 1936, in Black Rock, to O.D. Sr. and Elsie Matthews Oldham. She loved antiques and had a keen eye for interior decorating and colors.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, O.D. Oldham Jr., and Walto Oldham; one sister, Elzine Sloan; one daughter, Teresa Ballard; and one son, Lance Oldham Ballard.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Jerry J. Ballard of Walnut Ridge; one son, Jerry (Blair) Ballard of Bentonville; one daughter, Kim (Lee) Holmes of Fayetteville; one daughter-in-law, Shari Ballard of Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren, Trey (Morgan) Ballard of Fuquay-Varina, N.C., Andrew (Christin) Ballard and Joshua Ballard, both of Bentonville, Payton (Lexi) Poole of Little Rock, Kaitlin Holmes and Lee David (Morgan) Holmes Jr., both of Fayetteville, and Jack Ballard of Marquette, Mich.; eight great-grandchildren, Elina, Holden, Zeppelin, Piper, Charie, Landon, Emma, and Jade; and many other relatives and friends.
Graveside service was Sunday, April 2, at 2:00 p.m. at Lawrence Memorial Park in Walnut Ridge with Pastor Jeremy Hopper officiating.
Pallbearers were her grandsons, Clay Sloan, Chad Oldham and Milton Smith. Honorary pallbearers were Dan Dennis and Glenn Murphy.
The family would like to express its appreciation to the Lawrence Hall Health and Rehabilitation staff for their care, love and devotion.
Memorials may be made to the Lawrence Hall Health and Rehabilitation, P.O. Box 839, Walnut Ridge, AR 72476 or the First United Methodist Church, 214 SW 2nd Street, Walnut Ridge, AR 72476.
