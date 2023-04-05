Myra Oldham Ballard, 86, of Walnut Ridge, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the Lawrence Hall Health and Rehabilitation, one day shy of her 87th birthday.

Born March 30, 1936, in Black Rock, to O.D. Sr. and Elsie Matthews Oldham. She loved antiques and had a keen eye for interior decorating and colors.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.