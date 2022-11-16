Myrtle Irene Vance (Robbins) was born in Egypt, Ark., on Feb. 15, 1930, and died in Harrison on Nov. 14, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Vance, whom she married in 1948; her parents, Wiley Robbins and Leona Robbins (Cooper); stepmother, Mary Robbins; and sister, Katherine Tennison (Robbins). Myrtle is survived by two sons, Paul Dewey Vance and Robbin Terral Vance; her sister, Madelyn Prater (Robbins); stepbrother, Joe Edward McQuay; stepsister, Mary Joyce Hicks (McQuay); and in-laws, nieces, nephews and step relatives.
She was a 1947 graduate of Egypt High School and graduated from Arkansas State University with a master’s in Education/Library Science. Myrtle spent most of her education career in Walnut Ridge Public Schools as a fifth-grade teacher and librarian. She began in a one-room Evergreen School in Lawrence County, and ended in a one-room Alaskan school. Myrtle attended Oak Hill Church in Sedgwick and Emmanuel Baptist Church in Harrison. She enjoyed travel, camping and gardening.
Myrtle Irene grew up during the post-depression and World War II hard times. She recalls when shoes, food and many other items were rationed, but felt blessed to experience the growth and prosperity of the United States between World War II and today. She died peacefully in her sleep at age 92.
Services will be at Bryan funeral Home in Hoxie on Thursday, Nov. 17, with visitation from 3-4 p.m., followed by the funeral from 4-5 p.m.
