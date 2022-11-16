Myrtle Irene Vance (Robbins) was born in Egypt, Ark., on Feb. 15, 1930, and died in Harrison on Nov. 14, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Vance, whom she married in 1948; her parents, Wiley Robbins and Leona Robbins (Cooper); stepmother, Mary Robbins; and sister, Katherine Tennison (Robbins). Myrtle is survived by two sons, Paul Dewey Vance and Robbin Terral Vance; her sister, Madelyn Prater (Robbins); stepbrother, Joe Edward McQuay; stepsister, Mary Joyce Hicks (McQuay); and in-laws, nieces, nephews and step relatives.

