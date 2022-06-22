Nancy Roberta Miller Baxter passed away on June 17, 2022. She was the youngest of seven children born to Kenneth Ray and Erlene Christine Simon Miller. She was born on Dec. 29, 1959, just four months after her father died in an auto accident.
Nancy’s siblings are Mary Agnes (James) Harp of Paragould; Catherine Ann Miller, who passed away in infancy; Larry Ray (Wanda) Miller, who passed Feb. 15, 2022, in Paragould; Michael Leroy Miller, who passed in Sept. 1982; Pamela Jean (Paul) McCoy of Little Rock; and Cathye Christian Sexton of Oklahoma City, Okla.
Nancy attended school at Sloan-Hendrix in Imboden. She was married to Clarence Baxter on June 28, 1975. There were three children born to this union: Jay Allen Baxter of Malvern, Misty Dawn (Robert) Wilde of Jonesboro, and Jeffrey Aaron (Rebecca Thomas) Baxter of Twin Lake, Mich. Jeffrey preceded his mother in death in 2017.
She had five grandchildren, Alanna (Alex) Troy of Jonesboro, Jaden (Dalton Duarte) Baxter of North Muskegon, Mich., Kristyn (Cade Southard) Wilde of Lake City, Kylea and Jeffrey Baxter, both of Twin Lake, Mich. She had two great-grandchildren, Ember Fae Troy of Jonesboro, and Neveah Duate of North Muskegon, Mich.
Nancy loved spending time with her family and friends, working with flowers and playing all kinds of games (especially winning at cards, even if it was your birthday).
Nancy had been of the Southern Baptist faith most of her adult life and later transitioned to a Jehovah Witness for the last few years – faithful in service to the end.
Visitation was Tuesday, June 21, at 12:30 p.m. at Bryan Funeral Home. The funeral services followed at 2 p.m. with Bro. David Stallings officiating.
Interment was in Parks Cemetery near Annieville.
Pallbearers were Alex Troy, Cade Southard, Clint Burns, Michael Collins, Andrew Black and Daron Flowers.
An online guestbook is available at www.bryanfh.com.
