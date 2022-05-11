Nancy Ruth Pickney, 78, of Black Rock, passed away May 7, 2022, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.
Born July 24, 1943, in Black Rock, she was the daughter of the late Wesley Woodson and Cora Tryee. Nancy was united in marriage to Freddie Pickney on Nov. 13, 1964. She worked on the assembly line at SKIL for most of her life. She was a caregiver and enjoyed spending time with her family. Her favorite past time hobby was scrapbooking and making picture memories.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and six siblings, Alene Wilson, John and Tommy Woodson, Janette Crosslin, Sue James and Barbara Tryee.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Freddie, of the home; two sons, Dean (Julie) Pickney and Scott (Tina) Pickney, all of Jonesboro; two grandsons, Jaxon, and Josh Pickney; and a brother, James (Diane) Woodson of Pocahontas; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 12, from 5-7 p.m. at Bryan Funeral Home. Interment of her cremains will be held by the family at a later date at Oak Forrest Cemetery in Black Rock.
An online guestbook is available at www.bryanfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.