Nicky Allen Lewis, 55, of Paragould, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
He was born on March 14, 1966, in Walnut Ridge. He served his country in the Army. He was deployed to Kuwait during Desert Shield. He was also deployed to Germany as well. He retired from ARI as a Master Welder. He attended Lighthouse Worship Center in Paragould.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Lewis, of Paragould; mother, Janet Lewis of O’Kean; father, Rick Lewis and stepmother Ann Lewis of Walnut Ridge; brothers, Heath Lewis (Christy Lewis) of Omaha, Neb., and Kevin Lewis (Jennifer Lewis), of Beech Grove; sisters Ricia Lewis of Hoxie and Belinda Irvin (Rick Irvin) of Jonesboro; and several nieces, nephews and other family members.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Dolph and Beulah Foster; and his paternal grandparents, Arlie and Flawn Lewis.
A memorial service was held July 3, at Lighthouse Worship Center in Paragould, at 11 a.m.
Online condolences can be left at www.heathfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.