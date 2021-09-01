Niladean Willfond, 86, died Saturday, August 28, 2021, at her residence in Walnut Ridge.
She was born April 24, 1935, to Odis and Viola Shirley Webb in Marion, Ala. She was a homemaker and was of the Pentecostal belief. She was married to the late Louie Willfond Jr.
Preceding her in death is her husband; parents; sons, Donald and Kenny Willfond; brothers, Levi, Kelly and Johnnie Webb; sisters, Ava Hitchcock, Betty Brown and Maggie Smith; and her grandson, Michael Don Householder.
Those left to mourn her passing are her two daughters, Virginia Price of Piggott and Darlene Avery of Walnut Ridge; son, Larry Willfond of Black Rock; his sister, Ann Bolt of Indiana; brothers, Ray Webb of Winfield, Ala., and Bob Webb of Anderson, Ind.; 18 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, from 12:30-2:00 p.m., with a memorial service beginning at 2 at the chapel of House-Gregg Funeral Home with Rick Hart officiating.
A private burial will be held at Duty Cemetery under direction of House-Gregg Funeral Home.
