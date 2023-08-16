Noble Lee Maxie Sr, 86, of Hoxie, passed away July 30, 2023, at St. Bernards in Jonesboro.
He was born March 30, 1937, at Lauratown, to Lum Columbus Maxie and Lottie Hutsell Maxie. He was a family man who loved to go hunting and fishing. He was of the Baptist belief, and was a factory worker at Skil before retiring.
Noble was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara Fry Maxie; brothers, Alvie Maxie, Edgar Maxie, Bill Maxie and Horace Maxie; and sisters, Claudia Golden and Syble McCampbell.
He is survived by his sons, Noble Lee Maxie Jr. and Ray Maxie, both of Hoxie; daughter, Lisa Maxie of Hoxie; and several nieces, nephews, cousins “from both Maxie and Fry sides of the family” and friends who love and will miss him dearly.
Visitation was Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 10-11 a.m., with funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. at House-Gregg Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge with Brent C. Powell officiating. Burial was in Old Military Cemetary in Sedgwick under the direction of House-Gregg Funeral Homes of Walnut Ridge and Lynn.
