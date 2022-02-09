Norma Jean (Baughn) Boles, 92, of Strawberry, was born Jan. 4, 1930, to Bill and Ruby Baughn of Tuckerman. She passed away on Feb. 5, 2022.
Norma Jean is survived by eight children, Ina Lee Henley, Jerry Boles, Juda Widener, Billy Boles, Linda Baker, Kathaleen Miller, Luanne Gregory and Tommie Boles; sister, Melba Sowell; and brothers, Dale, Marshall and Mack Baughn; 21 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation is Friday, Feb. 11, at the Strawberry Church of Christ at 12:30 p.m., with the funeral following at 2 p.m.. Burial will follow at the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Newark.
