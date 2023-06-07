Oma Lee Austin, 87, of Walnut Ridge, entered into her Heavenly home on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at NEA Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro.

She was born Dec. 9, 1935, in Galveston, Texas, to the late Carl and Lillian Hindman. She was united in marriage to Donald “Pookie” Austin on Dec. 22, 1954, in Walnut Ridge. Oma Lee was a member of United Free Will Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge. She was a homemaker, and made a career of being a mom, which she did until her last breath. Oma Lee was also a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan.

