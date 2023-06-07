Oma Lee Austin, 87, of Walnut Ridge, entered into her Heavenly home on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at NEA Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro.
She was born Dec. 9, 1935, in Galveston, Texas, to the late Carl and Lillian Hindman. She was united in marriage to Donald “Pookie” Austin on Dec. 22, 1954, in Walnut Ridge. Oma Lee was a member of United Free Will Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge. She was a homemaker, and made a career of being a mom, which she did until her last breath. Oma Lee was also a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan.
In addition to her parents, Oma Lee was preceded in death by her husband; son, Kelly Austin; and daughter-in-law, Debbie Austin.
She is survived by daughters, Janet (Gary) Lawhon and Lorra Whitmire (Chris) both of Walnut Ridge; grandchildren, Austin (Morgan) Lawhon, ShayLee (Brad) Junkersfeld; great-grandchildren, Bentley Lawhon, Clayton Lawhon and Brynlee Junkersfeld; her special birth family in Louisiana, and a host of other family members and friends.
Visitation is today, June 7, from 12 until 2 p.m. at United Free Will Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge with funeral immediately following at 2 p.m. Glenn Smith and Dennis Dupuis will officiate. Interment will follow in Austin Cemetery in Walnut Ridge under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Austin Lawhon, Brad Junkersfeld, Steve Shrable, Rob Heard, Clay Inboden and Jerry Adkisson. Honorary pallbearers are Bentley Lawhon, Clayton Lawhon, Frank Wilson, Mike Nelson and Marvin Cook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.