Onadia Mae Milgrim, 92, of Walnut Ridge, formerly of Annieville, died Nov. 4, 2021, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Walnut Ridge.
Born Oct. 9, 1929, in Williford, she was the daughter of the late Ona Drew and Sarah Sally Lee Davis. She was united in marriage to Volnia Levi Milgrim on Nov. 10, 1947. She worked on the family farm, raised her children and was a fancy stitcher for many years at the Browns Shoe Factory.
Onadia enjoyed being outdoors, and wasn’t afraid to get her hands dirty working. She had a passion for raising cattle and other farm animals, working in the garden and orchard, canning, quilting, cooking and being a caregiver to her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Volnia, in 2012; one brother, Kenneth Davis; and a sister, Ruby Lee Reece.
Survivors include her son, Dwight Milgrim of Annieville; four daughters, Gracie Jex of Sedona, Ariz., Patricia Dianne Milgrim of Annieville, Loretta Sue Rose (John) of Elizabeth, Colo., and Nina K. Wagner of Jonesboro; two grandsons, Jonathan (Gobbie) Milgrim of Ravenden and Justin Rose of Roanoke, Va.; a sister, Georgia Elizabeth Brumley of Imboden; and many other relatives and friends.
Graveside service was Thursday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Annieville, with Bro. John Stoll officiating. Pallbearers were her family and friends.
Visitation was Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Bryan Chapel in Hoxie.
An online guestbook is available at www.bryanfh.com.
