Pamela Denise Smith (née Long) passed away on July 26, 2021, in Overland Park, Kan.
She was born on July 17, 1955 in Concord, Calif., to R.L. Long and Rita (Freeman) Long.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, David; her mother, Rita Long of Cave City; and three devoted children, Stacey of Kansas City, Mo., Amanda of Denver, and Matt and his wife Ashley of Wichita, Kan., along with two grandchildren, Creighton, 8 and Harrison, 2, who were the center of her life.
Pam’s siblings were Bobby Long (deceased), Sharon Gilliam of Black Rock, Shelia Long (deceased), and Waymon Long of Batesville.
She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who looked to her as their second grandmother.
She attended Strawberry High School. She married the love of her life, David, on Oct. 30, 1970. Pam was kind, caring, and generous. She never met a stranger and made everyone feel special. She loved to sew, cook and to entertain.
Pam was also the most thoughtful person. She loved children so much and as a result, she was known as an honorary aunt and grandma to so many who will miss her dearly. She always put her family first and loved getting them together. Her all-time favorite pastime was being a Naynay and spending time with and spoiling her grandbabies. She was incredibly excited to be baptized on July 18, 2021. She leaves a request that all who knew her celebrate her life.
A visitation was held Friday, July 30, from 4-6 p.m. at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia in Lenexa, Kan.
A visitation was also held on Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 5-7 p.m. at The Church of Christ in Strawberry.
Funeral services are today, Aug. 4, at 10 a.m. at Mount Harmony Free Will Baptist Church in Saffell, followed by a graveside service at Lancaster Cemetery in Strawberry. Arrangements are by Qualls Funeral Home of Cave City.
