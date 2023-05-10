Pasty Ruth Bowley, 71, of Hoxie, passed away April 25, 2023, in Hoxie.
She was born Feb. 16, 1952, in Hoxie, to the late Archibald and Geneva Smith Frazier. Patsy spent her life being a homemaker. She was a dog lover and enjoyed getting out and walking around looking and meandering about.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Stephens and Martha Harris; and one brother, Archie Frazier.
Survivors include her two children, Bobby, and Lisa Vanshaik, both of Rockford, Ill.; three sisters, Nancy Mabry of Jonesboro, and Peggy Tinsley and Mary Liscomb, both of Hoxie; two brothers, Larry Frazier of Hoxie, and Johnny Frazier of Walnut Ridge; and many other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.