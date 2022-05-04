Vena Patricia Christopher Sanders, 99, of Lynn, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Walnut Ridge.
She was born Feb. 4, 1923, in Smithville, to Harvey Christopher and Myrtle Whitlow Christopher. She was a Missionary Baptist from age 14 and taught Sunday school classes for 31 years. She was a member of Pleasant Hill before moving to Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, James William “Bill” Sanders (12-5-1999); daughters, Brenda Hartley (11-5-2010) and Vena Petero; son, Seth William Sanders (12-04-2011); and sons-in-law, Clarence Petero and Mike Schrair.
She is survived by daughters, Carmella (Sam) Blevins of Lynn, and Reeba Schrair of Cave City; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Graveside services were held Saturday April 2, at Dry Creek Cemetery at 2 p.m. with DeShawn Pankey officiating.
Services were under direction of House-Gregg Funeral Home of Walnut Ridge and Lynn.
