Patricia Ann (Stormes) Sanders, age 77, of Black Rock, passed from this life on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Lawrence Hall Health and Rehabilitation in Walnut Ridge.
She was born on Sept. 4, 1944, in Peach Orchard. She was the daughter of Raymond and Lena (Sancomb) Stormes. She was a beautician for many years, and was of the Christian belief.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Sanders; and one brother, Clinton Stormes.
She is survived by her son, Michael (Jody) Sanders; and three grandchildren, Alyssa, Carter and Lulani, all of Hoxie.
Visitation is today, July 20, from 10 a.m. until noon at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. Funeral services will follow at noon with Bro. Rick Hart officiating. Burial will be in Oak Forest Cemetery at Black Rock. Arrangements are under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Mason Stormes, Kelton Stormes, Jody Sifford, James Sullivan, Bryan Ripley and Jonathan Quesada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.