Patsy Ruth Pickney Ehrhardt Edwards, 82, of Walnut Ridge, formerly of Hoxie, died July 1, 2021, at her residence.
Born Oct. 31, 1938, in Hoxie, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Clara Mason Pickney. Patsy grew up picking cotton and growing her own food in gardens. She was a homemaker and a loving mother. She enjoyed scrap booking, saving pictures and memories. She loves animals and spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Henry Ehrhardt; her second husband, Edgar Edwards; a great-granddaughter, Khloie Faith Wade; eight brothers and sisters, Louie, Ralph, Lille, Marie, Bob, Vern, Millard and Pansy; and her favorite dog, Daisy.
Survivors include her two daughters, Donna (Steve) Ehrhardt Wade of Walnut Ridge, and Mary (Ted) Ehrhardt Duckworth of Hoxie; four grandchildren, Blake Duckworth, Sosha Duckworth, Kyle Wade and Holly (Jessie) Wade Webb; a sister, Judy Ann (Gary) Pickney Brannon of Louisiana; a brother, Joe (Judy Kay) Pickney of Ohio, and many other relatives and friends.
Graveside service was Saturday, July 3, at 10 a.m. at Randolph Memorial Gardens with Tommie Boles officiating.
Pallbearers were Ted and Blake Duckworth, Steve, Randy and Kyle Wade, and Jessie Webb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.