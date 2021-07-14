Patsy M. Varner, 73, of Walnut Ridge, died Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.
She was born to James and Lilly Stewart on June 23, 1948. Patsy was married to Oddie Varner for over 48 years. She grew up in Michigan, raised her three daughters in Florida and had her grandchildren in Arkansas. She worked as a nurse in the past, but most recently worked at Walmart in Paragould.
Patsy was a foster mom to a lot of children over the years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She attended church at Greater Vision in Paragould.
Patsy is preceded in death by her parents; her daughters, Jamie Hall and Tammy Martinez; and her brother, Johnny May.
Those left to mourn her passing are her husband, Oddie Varner, Walnut Ridge; her daughter, Debra Wallen, Portia; her sister, Debbie (Gary) Anderson, Paragould; her grandchildren, Shianne Roosa, Ashley March, Kayla Hall and Kaitlyn Vardell; her great-grandchildren, Evan Wallen, Teagan Stovall, Clair Wallen and Legend Roosa; and many other family and friends.
Visitation was at noon on Thursday, July 8, at House Gregg Funeral Home.
The funeral followed at 2 p.m. with Rick Ethridge and Robert March officiating. A private family burial will be held later at Jones Cemetery in Delaplaine under the direction of House Gregg Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.