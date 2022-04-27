Paul Douglas Robinson, 55, of Portia, passed away on April 20, 2022.
Paul was born on Feb. 20, 1967, in Memphis, to Forrest Lee Robinson and Barbara Nell Nunnally.
Paul was predeceased by his parents; his maternal grandparents, Narl and Clara Nunnally; and his brother, Forrest Lee Robinson Jr.
He is survived by his sister, Patricia (JR) Rowan of Brixey, Mo.; brothers, Robert (Jackie) Robinson of Kirksville, Mo., and Alan (Becky) Robinson of Black Rock; his partner, Kathy Lakey; nieces, Lacie Heaton and Misty Bishop; nephew, Tyler Triplett; extended family members and friends; and his much-loved dog, Crickett.
He was loved and will be missed.
A private burial will be held at Oak Forest Cemetery in Black Rock.
