Pauline Ann Burleson, 73, of Powhatan, died Friday, May 12, 2023, at St. Bernards Medical Center.
She had lived in Powhatan since 1981, moving there from Springfield, Mo. She attended Oak Grove Freewill Baptist Church. She loved being a housewife and a mother as her chosen profession. Other hobbies included dancing and playing Canasta. She was the first woman bus driver for the Black Rock School System.
Preceding her in death was her son, Roger; parents, three brothers and one sister.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Roger, of the home; daughter, Jackie Lewis and husband Alvin of Powhatan; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date by Emerson Funeral Home.
For lasting memorials, please consider the Paragould Children’s Home, 5515 Walcott Rd, Paragould, Arkansas, 72450.
To sign an online guestbook, go to emersonfuneral home.com.
