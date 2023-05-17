Pauline Ann Burleson, 73, of Powhatan, died Friday, May 12, 2023, at St. Bernards Medical Center.

She had lived in Powhatan since 1981, moving there from Springfield, Mo. She attended Oak Grove Freewill Baptist Church. She loved being a housewife and a mother as her chosen profession. Other hobbies included dancing and playing Canasta. She was the first woman bus driver for the Black Rock School System.

