Pauline Duncan Taylor, 96, of Lynn, passed from this life on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Cave City Nursing Home.
She was born Aug. 31, 1925, in Lynn, to the late Marion and Omi Norris Raney. She was a homemaker and was a member of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in Strawberry.
In addition to her parents, Pauline was preceded in death by her first husband, Leslie Duncan; her second husband, Bud Taylor; son, Charles Duncan; brothers, Ellis Raney, Edison Raney and Laverne Raney; and sisters, Alice Baker, Ruby Evans and Faye Champion.
Survivors include her son, L.M. Duncan (Mildred) of Bono; stepchildren, Larry Taylor and Carla Linehan, both of Texas, and Pat Burleson of Black Rock; granddaughter, Debra Randolph (Roger) of Smithville; great-granddaughter, Raven Johnson (Brady); and several other great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation was Friday, May 6, from noon until 1 p.m. at Jerusalem Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Strawberry. The funeral followed at 1 p.m. with Roger Randolph officiating. Burial was private. Arrangements were under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were Larry Evans, Dennis Evans, Ronnie Evans, Wayne Brown, Allen McDonald and John Pettit. Honorary pallbearers were the men of Jerusalem Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.
An online guestbook is available at www.coxfhwalnutridge.com.
