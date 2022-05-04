Pearline Virgie Brewer Shewmaker, 84, but always only 29, once more, of Walnut Ridge, passed away April 8, 2022, at NEA Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro.
Born July 6, 1937, in Hoxie, she was the daughter of the late Willie Johnson Brewer and Claudia Elizabeth Williams Brewer. She was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, manager of the American Legion, past president of the Woman’s Auxiliary, owner and operator of Looking Good Fashions 1 & 2 and the video arcade center in Hoxie. Pearline enjoyed music, playing the piano and dancing. She was a beautiful lady and took great pride in looking her best.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her two husbands, Horace Nick Sorrels and Danny Shewmaker; two brothers, Gent and Eugene Brewer; two sisters, Fern Urban and Imogene Blanchard; and one son, Dennis Sorrels.
Survivors include her daughters, Gianna Riley Brewer of Walnut Ridge, Ashley Minton of Walnut Ridge and Melody (Robert) Olson of Harrison; two sons, Robert (Rebecca) Sorrels of Rogers and Dean Sorrels of Yuma, Ariz.; 12 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; two sisters, Bernice Hoffman and Bonda Sue Duckworth, both of Walnut Ridge; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation was Sunday, April 10, from 5-8 p.m. at Bryan Funeral Home.
Funeral was Monday, April 11, at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Bro. Hershel Conley and Sister Loretta Melton officiating. Interment was in Lawrence Memorial Park in Walnut Ridge.
Pallbearers were John and Greg Duckworth, Johnny and Rickey Brewer, Keith Glaub and Robert Sorrels.
An online guestbook is available at www.bryanfh.com.
