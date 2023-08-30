Peggy Ann Williams, 84, of Walnut Ridge, passed away Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.
Peggy was born November 15, 1938, in Gilbert, W.V., to the late Roosevelt and Corda Browning. Peggy was a homemaker who later retired from Skil Manufacturing in Walnut Ridge.
Peggy was a faithful wife to her beloved husband, James Luther Williams, for 62 years. She loved her church family at First Free Will Baptist Church, where she was a member and served for 42 years.
She was well-known by friends and family for her love, kindness and sweet spirit. She served and cared for others daily. She was a wonderful, loving mother to her sons and an amazing Granny to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Peggy loved the Lord, her family, her friends, and her church.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, James Williams; her parents; a daughter, Lela Ann Williams; two brothers, Manson Smith and Bill Browning; four sisters, Von Hatfield, Romaine Sexton, Fay Browning and Norma Jude.
She is survived by two sons, Steven (Susan) Williams of Marie, and Bill (Rose Mary) Williams of Floral; two grandchildren, Jarod (Kristen) Williams of Conway and Tara (Charles) McDaniel of McRae; eight great-grandchildren; and several special nieces and nephews and a host of friends who loved her.
Visitation is Thursday, Aug. 31, from 12-1 p.m. at First Free Will Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with Tim Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in the Masonic Cemetery in Pocahontas.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Jarod Williams, AJ Williams, David Williams, Charles McDaniel, Jeff Williams and Jeffrey Williams. Honorary pallbearers are Mitch Little, Gary Little, Duffie Williams, and Mike Tribble.
All services are under the direction of McNabb Funeral Home.
